Goldman's board has discussed plan to name John Waldron as next CEO, WSJ reports

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 04:33 IST
Goldman's board has discussed plan to name John Waldron as next CEO, WSJ reports

​Goldman Sachs' board has discussed a plan for David ‌Solomon to step down as chief executive and be replaced with Chief Operating Officer John Waldron as soon ‌as next year, the Wall Street Journal ‌reported on Monday.

Discussions have involved Waldron, who is also the bank's president, taking over the top job around the end ⁠of ​2027 or ⁠in 2028, the report said, citing people familiar with the ⁠matter. Under the plan, Solomon is likely to be ​executive chairman of the Goldman board for around ⁠one to two years after he steps down from the ⁠CEO ​role, the report said, adding that the plan requires approval by Goldman's board, which ⁠could occur in the coming months.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment ⁠on ⁠a Reuters query. Its shares were little changed in after-hours trading.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
3
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
4
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

Sustainability Spending Can Backfire Before It Builds Resilience

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026