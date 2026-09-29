Goldman's board has discussed plan to name John Waldron as next CEO, WSJ reports
Goldman Sachs' board has discussed a plan for David Solomon to step down as chief executive and be replaced with Chief Operating Officer John Waldron as soon as next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Discussions have involved Waldron, who is also the bank's president, taking over the top job around the end of 2027 or in 2028, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Under the plan, Solomon is likely to be executive chairman of the Goldman board for around one to two years after he steps down from the CEO role, the report said, adding that the plan requires approval by Goldman's board, which could occur in the coming months.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment on a Reuters query. Its shares were little changed in after-hours trading.