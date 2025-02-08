Art Unveiled: Exploring India's Identity at 'We the People' Exhibition

The Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum is marking the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution with an art exhibition titled 'We the People' at the India Art Fair 2025 in New Delhi. The exhibition delves into the role individuals have played in shaping Indian identity through rare and historically significant artworks.

Contrary to the belief that citizen visibility and agency began with the Republic, 'We the People' presents an alternative narrative. It features two vital sets of portraits painted in Jaipur, including 18th-century watercolors by court artist Ramji Das capturing palace servants, and striking photographic portraits by Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II from the 19th century.

Contemporary artist Suchender P. joins the dialogue with portraits of today's ordinary working people. The exhibition encourages reflection on historical and ongoing issues of visibility and representation. The museum's dedication to challenging norms and showcasing its work to a wider audience is evident in its participation at the India Art Fair.

