Tragic End: Newlyweds' Joy Turns to Sorrow

A newlywed joyously celebrating his recent marriage was tragically cut short when a road accident claimed his life and that of a close friend in Bareilly's Rithora area.

Satish, 25, was en route home with relatives, laden with sweets, when their Bolero collided with a parked truck. The crash proved fatal for Satish and his 24-year-old friend, Business Yadav, who succumbed to injuries at the hospital early Saturday.

Authorities report six more serious injuries from the accident, with the victims receiving medical treatment. Local police confirmed the bodies were returned to the bereaved families postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)