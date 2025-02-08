Traffic Chaos as Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Amid massive traffic congestion, hundreds of vehicles bound for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been halted in Madhya Pradesh. Officials reported the suspension on Saturday, aiming to prevent overcrowding.

Since Friday night, vehicles heading north, primarily transporting devotees, are being moved only after clearance from Uttar Pradesh, according to police sources. Notable congestion is occurring in Katni, Maihar, and Rewa where vehicles from Maharashtra and southern states are amassed.

Authorities, including Rewa range DIG Saket Prakash Pandey, disclosed efforts to manage the vehicle influx, allowing them to proceed gradually after confirmation from Prayagraj's administration. Meanwhile, Vishal Sharma from Nagpur recounted enduring a prolonged traffic ordeal. Despite challenges, food support for stranded travelers has been praised, underscoring the importance of public cooperation.

