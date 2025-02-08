Left Menu

Traffic Chaos as Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Hundreds of vehicles traveling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj are currently halted in Madhya Pradesh due to significant traffic build-up. Travelers, mostly devotees, must secure permission from Uttar Pradesh authorities before continuing. Roads from various districts are congested, but local police are managing traffic to ease movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:52 IST
Traffic Chaos as Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid massive traffic congestion, hundreds of vehicles bound for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been halted in Madhya Pradesh. Officials reported the suspension on Saturday, aiming to prevent overcrowding.

Since Friday night, vehicles heading north, primarily transporting devotees, are being moved only after clearance from Uttar Pradesh, according to police sources. Notable congestion is occurring in Katni, Maihar, and Rewa where vehicles from Maharashtra and southern states are amassed.

Authorities, including Rewa range DIG Saket Prakash Pandey, disclosed efforts to manage the vehicle influx, allowing them to proceed gradually after confirmation from Prayagraj's administration. Meanwhile, Vishal Sharma from Nagpur recounted enduring a prolonged traffic ordeal. Despite challenges, food support for stranded travelers has been praised, underscoring the importance of public cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025