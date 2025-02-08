Traffic Chaos as Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
Hundreds of vehicles traveling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj are currently halted in Madhya Pradesh due to significant traffic build-up. Travelers, mostly devotees, must secure permission from Uttar Pradesh authorities before continuing. Roads from various districts are congested, but local police are managing traffic to ease movement.
- Country:
- India
Amid massive traffic congestion, hundreds of vehicles bound for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj have been halted in Madhya Pradesh. Officials reported the suspension on Saturday, aiming to prevent overcrowding.
Since Friday night, vehicles heading north, primarily transporting devotees, are being moved only after clearance from Uttar Pradesh, according to police sources. Notable congestion is occurring in Katni, Maihar, and Rewa where vehicles from Maharashtra and southern states are amassed.
Authorities, including Rewa range DIG Saket Prakash Pandey, disclosed efforts to manage the vehicle influx, allowing them to proceed gradually after confirmation from Prayagraj's administration. Meanwhile, Vishal Sharma from Nagpur recounted enduring a prolonged traffic ordeal. Despite challenges, food support for stranded travelers has been praised, underscoring the importance of public cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh to Ban Liquor Sale at Sacred Sites
Madhya Pradesh Court Ensures Investigation into Lecturer's Coercion Claim
Madhya Pradesh Sets Sights on Women's Empowerment and Liquor Ban in Sacred Cities
Madhya Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Shut Liquor Shops in 17 Holy Towns
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Embraces Legacy of Devi Ahilya Bai in Maheshwar Meeting