Quick Response Thwarts Potential Fire Hazard at Bandra Terminus
A minor fire broke out at Western Railway’s Bandra Terminus coaching depot but was quickly extinguished by the Mumbai fire brigade and depot staff. The fire did not cause injuries or disrupt operations. Multiple agencies are investigating the cause of the incident.
- Country:
- India
A minor fire occurred in a storeroom at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus coaching depot late Saturday, officials reported. The prompt response by emergency services ensured the fire was swiftly controlled.
The fire ignited at approximately 10:35 PM near the Khar station. The Mumbai fire brigade dispatched three fire engines, and with assistance from depot staff, they promptly contained and extinguished the blaze.
Fortunately, the incident, restricted to a non-passenger area, caused no injuries or operational disruptions. Authorities have mobilized various agencies, including the fire brigade and police, to investigate the fire's origin.
