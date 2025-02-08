Quick Response Thwarts Potential Fire Hazard at Bandra Terminus

A minor fire occurred in a storeroom at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus coaching depot late Saturday, officials reported. The prompt response by emergency services ensured the fire was swiftly controlled.

The fire ignited at approximately 10:35 PM near the Khar station. The Mumbai fire brigade dispatched three fire engines, and with assistance from depot staff, they promptly contained and extinguished the blaze.

Fortunately, the incident, restricted to a non-passenger area, caused no injuries or operational disruptions. Authorities have mobilized various agencies, including the fire brigade and police, to investigate the fire's origin.

