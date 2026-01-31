UPDATE 1-Bezos' Blue Origin pauses New Shepard rocket program to focus on moon lander efforts
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin on Friday said it was "pausing" flights of New Shepard, the company's centerpiece space tourism rocket, to shift resources to its moon lander program with NASA. The company said "it will pause its New Shepard flights and shift resources to further accelerate development of the company's human lunar capabilities."
New Shepard is a 60-foot tall reusable rocket that has launched dozens of paying passengers and research experiments from Texas on short suborbital flights since 2021.
