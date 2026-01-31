Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Bezos' Blue Origin pauses New Shepard rocket program to focus on moon lander efforts

Updated: 31-01-2026 02:13 IST
Jeff Bezos' ⁠space company Blue Origin on Friday said it was "pausing" flights of ​New Shepard, the company's centerpiece space ‍tourism rocket, to shift resources to its moon lander program with ⁠NASA. The ‌company ⁠said "it will pause its New Shepard ‍flights and shift resources to further ​accelerate development of the company's ⁠human lunar capabilities."

New Shepard is a ⁠60-foot tall reusable rocket that has launched dozens of ⁠paying passengers and research experiments from Texas ⁠on ‌short suborbital flights since 2021.

