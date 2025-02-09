Tragic Overturn: Sand-Laden Truck Claims Lives in Gujarat

In a tragic incident, a sand-laden dumper truck overturned on a narrow passage in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, leading to the deaths of three women and a toddler. The accident occurred during road construction work on Saturday evening, authorities reported.

Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Varotariya confirmed the truck fell on laborers working at the site, crushing them underneath. With cranes and bulldozers, emergency teams worked diligently for nearly two hours to retrieve the victims.

Despite efforts to save them, all four individuals were declared dead upon reaching the government hospital. The victims were identified as Renukaben Ganawa, Sonalben Ninama, Ilaben Bhabhor, and toddler Rudra. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)