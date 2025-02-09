Left Menu

Tragic Overturn: Sand-Laden Truck Claims Lives in Gujarat

A tragic accident in Gujarat's Banaskantha district resulted in the deaths of three women and a toddler. A sand-laden dumper truck overturned on a narrow road during construction work, killing the group. Rescue efforts took two hours, but the victims were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Palanpur | Updated: 09-02-2025 09:06 IST
In a tragic incident, a sand-laden dumper truck overturned on a narrow passage in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, leading to the deaths of three women and a toddler. The accident occurred during road construction work on Saturday evening, authorities reported.

Deputy Superintendent of Police SM Varotariya confirmed the truck fell on laborers working at the site, crushing them underneath. With cranes and bulldozers, emergency teams worked diligently for nearly two hours to retrieve the victims.

Despite efforts to save them, all four individuals were declared dead upon reaching the government hospital. The victims were identified as Renukaben Ganawa, Sonalben Ninama, Ilaben Bhabhor, and toddler Rudra. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

