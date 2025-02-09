Namo Bharat Trains: Revolutionizing Commute in Meerut

Trial runs of the Namo Bharat trains have kicked off along a new six-kilometer route between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar, the NCR Transport Corporation announced. This development marks another step forward in integrating rapid transit into the urban fabric of Meerut city.

The manual operation phase will first verify the civil structure's compatibility. As trials proceed, the NCRTC plans to assess integrated performance, examining subsystems such as tracks and signalling systems. Future steps include exhaustive high-speed tests, aimed at ensuring seamless operation of the entire system.

Strategically located at Shatabdi Nagar, this station will serve as a key transit hub, facilitating connectivity to Delhi and Modipuram. Passengers will benefit from reduced travel times on the 61-kilometer corridor, projected to take less than 45 minutes. The corridor extension underscores NCRTC's broader transport objectives.

