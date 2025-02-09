Left Menu

Namo Bharat Trains: Revolutionizing Commute in Meerut

Trial runs for Namo Bharat trains have commenced on an additional 6-km segment in Meerut. This will bring the operational corridor into Meerut city. The trials aim to assess system integration, with plans for comprehensive evaluations. Shatabdi Nagar station emerges as a pivotal transit hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:02 IST
Namo Bharat Trains: Revolutionizing Commute in Meerut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trial runs of the Namo Bharat trains have kicked off along a new six-kilometer route between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar, the NCR Transport Corporation announced. This development marks another step forward in integrating rapid transit into the urban fabric of Meerut city.

The manual operation phase will first verify the civil structure's compatibility. As trials proceed, the NCRTC plans to assess integrated performance, examining subsystems such as tracks and signalling systems. Future steps include exhaustive high-speed tests, aimed at ensuring seamless operation of the entire system.

Strategically located at Shatabdi Nagar, this station will serve as a key transit hub, facilitating connectivity to Delhi and Modipuram. Passengers will benefit from reduced travel times on the 61-kilometer corridor, projected to take less than 45 minutes. The corridor extension underscores NCRTC's broader transport objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025