Namo Bharat Trains: Revolutionizing Commute in Meerut
Trial runs for Namo Bharat trains have commenced on an additional 6-km segment in Meerut. This will bring the operational corridor into Meerut city. The trials aim to assess system integration, with plans for comprehensive evaluations. Shatabdi Nagar station emerges as a pivotal transit hub.
- Country:
- India
Trial runs of the Namo Bharat trains have kicked off along a new six-kilometer route between Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar, the NCR Transport Corporation announced. This development marks another step forward in integrating rapid transit into the urban fabric of Meerut city.
The manual operation phase will first verify the civil structure's compatibility. As trials proceed, the NCRTC plans to assess integrated performance, examining subsystems such as tracks and signalling systems. Future steps include exhaustive high-speed tests, aimed at ensuring seamless operation of the entire system.
Strategically located at Shatabdi Nagar, this station will serve as a key transit hub, facilitating connectivity to Delhi and Modipuram. Passengers will benefit from reduced travel times on the 61-kilometer corridor, projected to take less than 45 minutes. The corridor extension underscores NCRTC's broader transport objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kashmir Welcomes Vande Bharat Express: A Triumph of Engineering and Connectivity
SpiceJet Enhances Connectivity for Maha Kumbh Devotees
Bangladesh and Pakistan to Boost Connectivity with New Direct Air Services
Boosting Connectivity: PM GatiShakti's Infrastructure Initiative
Boosting Air Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh: A Strategic Push