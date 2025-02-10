Left Menu

Trump Declares End of Penny Production to Reduce Costs

President Donald Trump has instructed the Treasury Department to halt the production of new pennies, citing each coin's production cost exceeding its face value. The decision is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to cut governmental waste and reduce budget expenditures.

Updated: 10-02-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:21 IST
  • United States

President Donald Trump has taken a notable step in government cost-cutting by directing the Treasury Department to cease the minting of new pennies. According to Trump, the cost of producing each penny exceeds its one-cent value, making it an inefficient use of resources.

"For far too long, the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful!" Trump expressed on his Truth Social platform. He emphasized the need to eliminate such inefficiencies, insisting that every aspect, even pennies, contributes to the nation's budgetary concerns.

This initiative is part of Trump's broader agenda to streamline government spending, with proposals to downsize entire agencies and reduce the federal workforce. Trump's declaration followed his attendance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, marking a contextually intriguing juxtaposition of entertainment and fiscal responsibility.

