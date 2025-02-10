Freebies Frenzy: Political Strategies or Economic Strain?

Freebies, once limited to campaign rhetoric, have become a staple of political strategies in India, according to a report by Aequitas Investments. Political parties are increasingly using welfare schemes disguised as freebies to secure election victories, putting huge pressure on state finances.

The report notes a significant shift in India's fiscal policies leading up to the 2024 general elections, with states engaging in a "race to the bottom" to outdo one another. This includes promises of welfare schemes that offer short-term voter satisfaction but pose long-term economic challenges.

Taking Karnataka as an example: following the Congress party's success in state elections, new schemes like the Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyoti have sparked an expenditure of Rs 52,000 crore, nearly consuming 78% of the state's fiscal deficit for 2023-24. Meanwhile, BJP's proposed welfare spend stood at a meager 3% of the deficit. This trend isn't unique to Karnataka. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have launched their own costly programs.

Delhi also expanded its power subsidies and advanced generous schemes for women, worsening financial strains and needing loans to cover costs. The report likens the situation to Brazil's Bolsa Familia, which, while reducing poverty, added to economic stress, calling for a balanced approach to avoid long-term fiscal instability.

