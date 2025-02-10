Left Menu

Remsons Industries Soars with Stellar Quarterly Growth

Remsons Industries Ltd, an automotive OEM components manufacturer, reported a 17% net profit rise and a 25% sales increase for December 2024. The company's strategic focus on high-value products and operational efficiency fuels optimism for sustained growth and plans to diversify into the Railways sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:42 IST
Remsons Industries Ltd, a leading automotive OEM components manufacturer, has achieved remarkable financial growth in the quarter ending December 2024. The company reported a net profit increase of 17%, amounting to ₹4 crore, compared to ₹3.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Sales soared by 25% to ₹102.6 crore, up from ₹82.2 crore.

The Managing Director, Mr. Krishna Kejriwal, expressed his satisfaction with the performance, noting that the company had its best-ever quarterly performance in 3Q and 9M FY25. He highlighted the 17% year-on-year surge in net profit and stated the firm remains on track to achieve the revenue target of ₹9,000-₹10,000 million by FY29.

Looking forward, Remsons Industries plans to sustain growth by focusing on high-value products, improving operational efficiency, and entering the Railways sector. The company aims to deliver exceptional shareholder value by broadening its product portfolio and moving up the value chain.

