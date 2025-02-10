Remsons Industries Soars with Stellar Quarterly Growth

Remsons Industries Ltd, a leading automotive OEM components manufacturer, has achieved remarkable financial growth in the quarter ending December 2024. The company reported a net profit increase of 17%, amounting to ₹4 crore, compared to ₹3.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Sales soared by 25% to ₹102.6 crore, up from ₹82.2 crore.

The Managing Director, Mr. Krishna Kejriwal, expressed his satisfaction with the performance, noting that the company had its best-ever quarterly performance in 3Q and 9M FY25. He highlighted the 17% year-on-year surge in net profit and stated the firm remains on track to achieve the revenue target of ₹9,000-₹10,000 million by FY29.

Looking forward, Remsons Industries plans to sustain growth by focusing on high-value products, improving operational efficiency, and entering the Railways sector. The company aims to deliver exceptional shareholder value by broadening its product portfolio and moving up the value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)