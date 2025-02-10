A B Cotspin Secures Major 500-Metric-Tonne Cotton Yarn Order Worth Rs 15 Crore

On Monday, textile manufacturer A B Cotspin announced securing an order to supply 500 metric tonnes of cotton yarn, estimated to be worth Rs 15 crore. This achievement is a significant milestone for the company, underlining its reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality cotton yarn and eco-friendly textiles.

According to a company statement, the order will contribute significantly to the company's growth strategy and fortify its position in the increasingly competitive textile sector. This success comes as the Indian textile industry is poised for substantial growth, buoyed by the Union Budget 2025-26's emphasis on textile, MSME, and manufacturing industries.

Government initiatives such as the Mission for Cotton Productivity, enhanced credit support for MSMEs, and incentives for domestic manufacturing are anticipated to propel growth and enhance global competitiveness. Additionally, the political landscape in Bangladesh opens up market share opportunities for Indian textile exporters. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, expressed optimism about achieving impressive financial targets for FY 2025-26.

