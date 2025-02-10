Left Menu

A B Cotspin Secures Major 500-Metric-Tonne Cotton Yarn Order Worth Rs 15 Crore

A B Cotspin has won a significant order to supply 500 metric tonnes of cotton yarn valued at Rs 15 crore, marking a major milestone for the company in the competitive textile market. The order supports the company's growth strategy amid favorable government initiatives and global market opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:14 IST
On Monday, textile manufacturer A B Cotspin announced securing an order to supply 500 metric tonnes of cotton yarn, estimated to be worth Rs 15 crore. This achievement is a significant milestone for the company, underlining its reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality cotton yarn and eco-friendly textiles.

According to a company statement, the order will contribute significantly to the company's growth strategy and fortify its position in the increasingly competitive textile sector. This success comes as the Indian textile industry is poised for substantial growth, buoyed by the Union Budget 2025-26's emphasis on textile, MSME, and manufacturing industries.

Government initiatives such as the Mission for Cotton Productivity, enhanced credit support for MSMEs, and incentives for domestic manufacturing are anticipated to propel growth and enhance global competitiveness. Additionally, the political landscape in Bangladesh opens up market share opportunities for Indian textile exporters. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, expressed optimism about achieving impressive financial targets for FY 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

