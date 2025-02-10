Left Menu

Critical Injuries as Sleeper Coach Topples in Jharkhand

A bus en route from Chhattisgarh to Bihar overturned in Jharkhand's Palamu district, injuring at least 24 passengers. Six are in critical condition. The accident occurred at 4:30 am near Sultani village after the bus hit a road divider. The driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:49 IST
Critical Injuries as Sleeper Coach Topples in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident has left at least 24 passengers injured, six of them critically, when a Bihar-bound sleeper coach overturned after hitting a road divider in Jharkhand's Palamu district early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am near Sultani village in the Hariharganj police station area as the bus was journeying from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Arrah in Bihar.

Passengers were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital and a local community health centre for treatment, while the bus driver managed to escape from the accident site, according to police station in-charge Chandan Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025