Critical Injuries as Sleeper Coach Topples in Jharkhand
A bus en route from Chhattisgarh to Bihar overturned in Jharkhand's Palamu district, injuring at least 24 passengers. Six are in critical condition. The accident occurred at 4:30 am near Sultani village after the bus hit a road divider. The driver fled the scene.
A devastating accident has left at least 24 passengers injured, six of them critically, when a Bihar-bound sleeper coach overturned after hitting a road divider in Jharkhand's Palamu district early Monday morning.
The incident occurred at around 4.30 am near Sultani village in the Hariharganj police station area as the bus was journeying from Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh to Arrah in Bihar.
Passengers were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital and a local community health centre for treatment, while the bus driver managed to escape from the accident site, according to police station in-charge Chandan Kumar.
