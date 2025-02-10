Left Menu

Eureka Forbes' Profit Surge: A Financial Triumph

Eureka Forbes Ltd, specializing in health and hygiene products, reported a substantial 52.5% rise in net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 35.03 crore. This profit jump from Rs 22.97 crore last year coincided with a 10.8% increase in operational revenue, reaching Rs 597.74 crore.

Eureka Forbes Ltd, a leading player in the health and hygiene products sector, announced an impressive 52.5% rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 35.03 crore. This marks a significant increase from the Rs 22.97 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company, now controlled by private equity firm Advent International, also witnessed a 10.8% growth in revenue from operations, totaling Rs 597.74 crore during the reviewed quarter, up from Rs 539.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the firm's total expenses rose by 8.4% to Rs 554.86 crore, aligning with the 11% increase in total income to Rs 602.17 crore. Shares of Eureka Forbes were trading at Rs 548.40 on the BSE, reflecting a slight increase of 0.33% from the previous day.

