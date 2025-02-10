Left Menu

NIPS Hotel Management Institute Sets Record with Largest Diverse Dessert Spread

NIPS Hotel Management Institute in Kolkata achieved a historic milestone by creating the largest and most diverse dessert spread, showcasing a fusion of Indian and international flavors. This accomplishment has secured a spot in the India Book of Records, highlighting the institute's commitment to innovation in hospitality education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:21 IST
NIPS Hotel Management Institute Sets Record with Largest Diverse Dessert Spread
Historic Partnership in Hospitality Education NIPS Institute of Hotel Management signs Landmark MOU with JW Marriott. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NIPS Hotel Management Institute has etched its name in history books with a monumental achievement in hospitality education. The Kolkata-based institute created the largest and most diverse dessert spread, featuring an unmatched fusion of Indian and international flavors. This groundbreaking event earned them a spot in the revered India Book of Records.

Held at the storied NIPS campus, the remarkable achievement underscores the institute's tradition of innovation and excellence. The campus buzzed with energy as students crafted hundreds of desserts, blending tradition with modern techniques, and captivating audiences with their exceptional creativity. The impressive display set new standards of culinary brilliance.

Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Managing Director of NIPS, lauded the students, saying, "This extraordinary feat is a testament to the skill, passion, and innovation of our students." NIPS' relentless drive for excellence in hospitality education is evident, cementing its stature as a global leader while placing India at the forefront of culinary innovation.

NIPS has long been a leader in hospitality education, known for its innovative programs and practical training. This latest success story inspires future students to pursue ambitious careers, continuing the institute's legacy of leadership and excellence in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025