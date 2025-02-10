NIPS Hotel Management Institute Sets Record with Largest Diverse Dessert Spread
NIPS Hotel Management Institute in Kolkata achieved a historic milestone by creating the largest and most diverse dessert spread, showcasing a fusion of Indian and international flavors. This accomplishment has secured a spot in the India Book of Records, highlighting the institute's commitment to innovation in hospitality education.
NIPS Hotel Management Institute has etched its name in history books with a monumental achievement in hospitality education. The Kolkata-based institute created the largest and most diverse dessert spread, featuring an unmatched fusion of Indian and international flavors. This groundbreaking event earned them a spot in the revered India Book of Records.
Held at the storied NIPS campus, the remarkable achievement underscores the institute's tradition of innovation and excellence. The campus buzzed with energy as students crafted hundreds of desserts, blending tradition with modern techniques, and captivating audiences with their exceptional creativity. The impressive display set new standards of culinary brilliance.
Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Managing Director of NIPS, lauded the students, saying, "This extraordinary feat is a testament to the skill, passion, and innovation of our students." NIPS' relentless drive for excellence in hospitality education is evident, cementing its stature as a global leader while placing India at the forefront of culinary innovation.
NIPS has long been a leader in hospitality education, known for its innovative programs and practical training. This latest success story inspires future students to pursue ambitious careers, continuing the institute's legacy of leadership and excellence in the sector.
