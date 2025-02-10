Unveiling the Prime Minister's Ambitious Internship Initiative

The Indian government has spent around Rs 48 crore on the pilot project of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme. The corporate affairs ministry is actively gathering feedback to evaluate the scheme's efficacy.

During a recent session in the Lok Sabha, the ministry revealed that the pilot project's initial round offered over 1.27 lakh internship opportunities. The second round, which began on January 9, continues to build on this momentum.

Announced in the 2024-25 Budget, the scheme endeavors to create 1 crore internship placements in the top 500 companies within five years. A substantial Rs 840 crore has been sanctioned for the pilot project, with ongoing monitoring and reform initiatives ensuring its successful rollout.

