Unveiling the Prime Minister's Ambitious Internship Initiative

The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme aims to provide 1 crore youth with internship opportunities in the top 500 companies over five years. With Rs 48 crore spent on the pilot project, the Ministry is collecting feedback to assess the scheme's impact and ensure effective implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:30 IST
  • India

The Indian government has spent around Rs 48 crore on the pilot project of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme. The corporate affairs ministry is actively gathering feedback to evaluate the scheme's efficacy.

During a recent session in the Lok Sabha, the ministry revealed that the pilot project's initial round offered over 1.27 lakh internship opportunities. The second round, which began on January 9, continues to build on this momentum.

Announced in the 2024-25 Budget, the scheme endeavors to create 1 crore internship placements in the top 500 companies within five years. A substantial Rs 840 crore has been sanctioned for the pilot project, with ongoing monitoring and reform initiatives ensuring its successful rollout.

