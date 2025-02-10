Left Menu

Varun Beverages' Exciting Growth and Global Expansion Strategy Unveiled

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's major franchise bottler, reported a 36% rise in net profit for the December quarter 2024, driven by volume growth and margin improvement. The company's revenue from operations increased, highlighting robust expansion efforts in new territories like South Africa, Tanzania, and Morocco.

Updated: 10-02-2025 15:35 IST
Varun Beverages Ltd, the largest franchise bottler for PepsiCo, has announced a significant 36% increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 195.64 crore for the December quarter of 2024. This growth has been largely attributed to increased volume and improved margins.

The company's revenue for the fourth quarter climbed to Rs 3,817.61 crore, a notable uptick from Rs 2,730.98 crore during the same period last fiscal year. This financial buoyancy underscores its strategic expansion into territories like South Africa and Morocco.

VBL's acquisition spree includes The Beverage Company in South Africa, enhancing its footprint in several African markets. Additionally, the company's divestitures in snacks manufacturing and upcoming production facilities signal a multifaceted growth approach, poised to elevate its global market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

