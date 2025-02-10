Left Menu

EFTA's Billion-Dollar Boost: India Set for Massive Investment Surge

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced an FDI commitment of USD 100 billion under the TEPA, potentially spurring USD 400-500 billion in investments in India. The EFTA Desk will support EFTA companies expanding in India. This agreement could generate one million jobs, with operational ratification expected by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:57 IST
EFTA's Billion-Dollar Boost: India Set for Massive Investment Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, declared a major financial leap for India as the nation secures a USD 100 billion FDI commitment from EFTA. This investment, made under the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), could potentially attract an additional USD 400-500 billion into the Indian market.

The TEPA, involving EFTA members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, is poised to activate by the year's close. A dedicated EFTA Desk will be established to assist European companies in exploring expansion opportunities within India, offering key market insights and regulatory guidance. The Desk also aims to streamline business matchmaking and policy navigation.

This landmark agreement, anticipated to bring forth one million direct jobs, marks India's first significant trade deal of its kind. As EFTA countries work towards ratifying the TEPA, the launch was attended by notable representatives, signifying the beginning of an enhanced economic partnership projected to reshape India's investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025