EFTA's Billion-Dollar Boost: India Set for Massive Investment Surge

Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, declared a major financial leap for India as the nation secures a USD 100 billion FDI commitment from EFTA. This investment, made under the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), could potentially attract an additional USD 400-500 billion into the Indian market.

The TEPA, involving EFTA members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, is poised to activate by the year's close. A dedicated EFTA Desk will be established to assist European companies in exploring expansion opportunities within India, offering key market insights and regulatory guidance. The Desk also aims to streamline business matchmaking and policy navigation.

This landmark agreement, anticipated to bring forth one million direct jobs, marks India's first significant trade deal of its kind. As EFTA countries work towards ratifying the TEPA, the launch was attended by notable representatives, signifying the beginning of an enhanced economic partnership projected to reshape India's investment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)