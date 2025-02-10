Karnataka's Global Investor Push: A Vision for 2025

The state of Karnataka is gearing up to host its flagship Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, from February 12-14. This event, themed 'Reimagining Growth,' aims to showcase Karnataka's industrial prowess and innovative capabilities, positioning the state as a global business hub.

The summit, expected to draw investment proposals totaling Rs 10 lakh crore, will be inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. It will feature technical sessions, country dialogues, and discussions designed to delve into global economic trends, resilience strategies, and emerging technologies.

High-profile attendees include Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi, and several Union Ministers. Additionally, industry leaders will engage in dialogues to strengthen global supply chain networks, while exclusive roundtables focus on Renewable Energy, University Collaborations, and Healthcare Innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)