Railways Turns to Nuclear Energy: A Cleaner Future Ahead
The Indian Railways is seeking nuclear energy to meet its rising power demands, as confirmed in the Rajya Sabha. By collaborating with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and the Ministry of Power, the Railways aims to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels and minimize carbon emissions.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Railways is intensifying its efforts to incorporate nuclear energy into its power mix, according to recent statements made in the Rajya Sabha. To meet its increasing energy demands, the Railways has approached the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and the Ministry of Power.
In a written reply, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that Indian Railways is exploring nuclear energy solutions from both existing and upcoming nuclear plants. This initiative aims to partially address the traction power needs of the railways, minimizing reliance on fossil fuels.
Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose raised pertinent questions regarding the environmental impact and regular use of nuclear power for railways. In response, Vaishnaw emphasized that nuclear power is a clean, reliable resource that significantly reduces carbon emissions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong will break wall of 50 percent reservation, will do this in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha: Rahul Gandhi in Mhow rally.
Lok Sabha's Budget Boost: Over Double the Funds Compared to Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Pays Homage to Iconic Leaders
Poetic Politics: Modi vs. Kharge's Literary Duel in Rajya Sabha
Amount of work done during our tenure to empower poor has never been done before: PM Modi tells Rajya Sabha.