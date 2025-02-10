Railways Turns to Nuclear Energy: A Cleaner Future Ahead

The Indian Railways is intensifying its efforts to incorporate nuclear energy into its power mix, according to recent statements made in the Rajya Sabha. To meet its increasing energy demands, the Railways has approached the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and the Ministry of Power.

In a written reply, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that Indian Railways is exploring nuclear energy solutions from both existing and upcoming nuclear plants. This initiative aims to partially address the traction power needs of the railways, minimizing reliance on fossil fuels.

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose raised pertinent questions regarding the environmental impact and regular use of nuclear power for railways. In response, Vaishnaw emphasized that nuclear power is a clean, reliable resource that significantly reduces carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)