Left Menu

Railways Turns to Nuclear Energy: A Cleaner Future Ahead

The Indian Railways is seeking nuclear energy to meet its rising power demands, as confirmed in the Rajya Sabha. By collaborating with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and the Ministry of Power, the Railways aims to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels and minimize carbon emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:23 IST
Railways Turns to Nuclear Energy: A Cleaner Future Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways is intensifying its efforts to incorporate nuclear energy into its power mix, according to recent statements made in the Rajya Sabha. To meet its increasing energy demands, the Railways has approached the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and the Ministry of Power.

In a written reply, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that Indian Railways is exploring nuclear energy solutions from both existing and upcoming nuclear plants. This initiative aims to partially address the traction power needs of the railways, minimizing reliance on fossil fuels.

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose raised pertinent questions regarding the environmental impact and regular use of nuclear power for railways. In response, Vaishnaw emphasized that nuclear power is a clean, reliable resource that significantly reduces carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025