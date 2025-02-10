Tragedy Strikes: Guatemala City Bus Accident Leaves Dozens Dead

A tragic accident in Guatemala City on Monday morning resulted in at least 30 fatalities and numerous injuries. A bus, traveling on a major highway route, plummeted off the Puente Belice bridge, landing in a creek below, according to the city's fire department.

Disturbing images circulated on social media showed the aftermath, with the bus partially submerged in water and surrounded by the bodies of victims. The city's Mayor, Ricardo Quinonez, confirmed that emergency services were on-site while traffic police directed efforts to establish alternative routes around the incident zone.

The incident has heightened attention on traffic safety measures, as authorities continue to investigate the cause and ensure public safety in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)