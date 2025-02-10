Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Guatemala City Bus Accident Leaves Dozens Dead

A devastating bus accident occurred in Guatemala City when a bus veered off Puente Belice bridge, killing at least 30 people and injuring others. Emergency services quickly responded, while city officials urged commuters to use alternate routes amid ongoing chaos.

Updated: 10-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident in Guatemala City on Monday morning resulted in at least 30 fatalities and numerous injuries. A bus, traveling on a major highway route, plummeted off the Puente Belice bridge, landing in a creek below, according to the city's fire department.

Disturbing images circulated on social media showed the aftermath, with the bus partially submerged in water and surrounded by the bodies of victims. The city's Mayor, Ricardo Quinonez, confirmed that emergency services were on-site while traffic police directed efforts to establish alternative routes around the incident zone.

The incident has heightened attention on traffic safety measures, as authorities continue to investigate the cause and ensure public safety in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

