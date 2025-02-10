Sky-High Airfares Stir Debate Amid Maha Kumbh Festivities

The issue of exorbitant airfares to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh event sparked a significant debate in the Rajya Sabha's Question Hour on Monday. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu explained the increase in fares as the result of a demand-driven market, with people worldwide eager to participate in the once-in-144-years festival.

Congress member Pramod Tiwari highlighted the stark difference in airfares, noting that flights from New Delhi to London cost less than trips to Prayagraj from various Indian cities, which have surged to over Rs 50,000. The minister defended the price hikes as a natural outcome of market dynamics.

The government has already increased Prayagraj airport's terminal capacity from 6,700 to 18,000 square metres and expanded flight destinations to address the influx of visitors. While acknowledging the sensitivity of maintaining affordable prices, Naidu assured that interventions occur when fares become excessively high.

(With inputs from agencies.)