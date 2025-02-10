Left Menu

Strengthening Economic Ties: India Engages with Switzerland and Liechtenstein

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Swiss State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda to discuss enhancing cooperation in investment and innovation. She also engaged with Liechtenstein's Dominique Hasler to explore economic collaboration and mutual benefits. Both meetings aim to foster growth and share opportunities among the countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:27 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • India

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged in discussions with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, exploring ways to deepen cooperation between India and Switzerland.

The conversations aimed to identify opportunities for collaboration in areas such as investment and innovation, driving economic growth, as highlighted by the Indian Finance Ministry on its official social media account.

Additionally, Sitharaman held talks with Dominique Hasler, Liechtenstein's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Sport, focusing on possibilities for economic cooperation and shared benefits between India and Liechtenstein, according to another post by the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

