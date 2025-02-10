Strengthening Economic Ties: India Engages with Switzerland and Liechtenstein

On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged in discussions with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, exploring ways to deepen cooperation between India and Switzerland.

The conversations aimed to identify opportunities for collaboration in areas such as investment and innovation, driving economic growth, as highlighted by the Indian Finance Ministry on its official social media account.

Additionally, Sitharaman held talks with Dominique Hasler, Liechtenstein's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Sport, focusing on possibilities for economic cooperation and shared benefits between India and Liechtenstein, according to another post by the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)