Political Tensions Arise Ahead of 'Invest Karnataka 2025'

Tensions are rising as Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are poised to bypass the 'Invest Karnataka 2025' summit in Bengaluru, where their presence was keenly anticipated.

Insiders reveal discontent about the prominence given to Union ministers and BJP figures at a Congress-sponsored event. This discontent has prompted the party leadership to voice concerns over the Karnataka government's choices.

The summit, from February 12 to 14, aims to catalyze innovation, industry growth, and global partnerships, with a projection of Rs 10 lakh crore in investment commitments. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the event, which includes the launch of a new Industrial Policy 2025-30.

(With inputs from agencies.)