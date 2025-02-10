Transport Sector Faces Turmoil Over Fitness Fee Hike

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has voiced strong opposition to the government's proposed increase in vehicle fitness certification fees, saying the move could inflate transportation costs, disrupt supply chains, and encourage corruption.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently issued a draft notification suggesting significant fee hikes for vehicles older than eight years, inciting widespread unrest among both commercial and private vehicle owners. The AIMTC warns that if these changes are implemented without reconsideration, it could lead to severe economic repercussions and logistical disruptions.

AIMTC President Harish Sabharwal highlighted the financial strain posed by the increased fees and the new requirement for frequent fitness testing, which would affect motorcycles, three-wheelers, and heavy transport vehicles. These measures, aimed at ensuring vehicle safety, may instead place additional burdens on vehicle owners and operators, potentially impacting the broader transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)