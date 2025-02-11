Trump's Tariffs Boost U.S. Steel and Aluminum Producers Amid Global Dip

The announcement of new U.S. metal tariffs by President Donald Trump sparked mixed reactions across global markets. On Monday, shares of American steel and aluminum producers surged, as their European and Asian counterparts saw declines following Trump's Sunday declaration.

Trump's plan to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, in addition to existing duties, elicited gains for American producers. Companies such as Cleveland-Cliffs, Nucor, and Steel Dynamics showed marked growth, while Century Aluminum and Alcoa also saw increases.

Despite temporary market boosts for American steelmakers, experts caution about long-term impacts. Christine McDaniel, a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, noted that while tariffs offer short-term advantages, they ultimately raise costs for U.S. manufacturers who depend on steel and aluminum.

