ACE Reports Best-Ever Quarterly Financial Performance Amid Robust Growth

ACE, a leading player in the Cranes, Material Handling, and Construction Equipment industry, has announced its most successful quarter to date, showcasing remarkable revenue and profit growth. The company's total income has surged by 16.6% compared to the previous year, while its EBITDA margins expanded by an impressive 204 basis points, reaching 18.24%. This positive trend was driven by improved operating leverage, a more advantageous product mix, and strict cost-control measures.

The company's Cranes, Material Handling, and Construction Equipment segment experienced a significant volume growth of 17.92% year-on-year. Revenue in this segment climbed by 15.49% year-on-year, highlighting the robust demand for ACE's offerings. In parallel, the Agri Equipment division reported substantial revenue growth of 24%, further solidifying ACE's overall financial strength.

Executive Director Sorab Agarwal remarked on the company's performance, emphasizing ACE's commitment to customer-centric operations and agile execution. This approach, coupled with a supportive infrastructure focus in the recent Union Budget, positions the company for long-term success. With record operational revenue growth and improved profitability metrics, ACE is poised for continued growth and global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)