Trump's Tariff Plan and Dollar's Ripple Effect

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced substantial tariff increases on steel and aluminium imports, set to take effect on March 4th, as he plans to impose reciprocal tariffs targeting other nations.

This revelation strengthened the U.S. dollar, as seen against the Canadian dollar, though trading remained cautious in Asia due to Japan's holiday.

Amidst global economic implications, market analysts await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and U.S. inflation data for insights on future rate policy.

