Trump's Tariff Plan and Dollar's Ripple Effect
President Trump announced plans for reciprocal tariffs, impacting global currencies as the dollar strengthened. The new tariffs on steel and aluminium are set to take effect on March 4th. Key trade partners, whose economies could be hit, include Canada, Brazil, and Mexico. Traders await further insights from Federal Reserve's Powell.
In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced substantial tariff increases on steel and aluminium imports, set to take effect on March 4th, as he plans to impose reciprocal tariffs targeting other nations.
This revelation strengthened the U.S. dollar, as seen against the Canadian dollar, though trading remained cautious in Asia due to Japan's holiday.
Amidst global economic implications, market analysts await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony and U.S. inflation data for insights on future rate policy.
