Acuity Knowledge Partners Appoints New CHRO to Propel Global Talent Strategy

Acuity Knowledge Partners appoints Narasimhan S L as Chief Human Resources Officer in Bengaluru. He will lead HR, training, and corporate initiatives, focusing on talent strategy and business growth. Narasimhan brings 25 years of HR experience, highlighting Acuity's commitment to talent excellence and global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:21 IST
Acuity Knowledge Partners Appoints Narasimhan S L as Chief Human Resources Officer. Image Credit: ANI
Acuity Knowledge Partners has announced the appointment of Narasimhan S L as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. The Bengaluru-based executive will join the Executive Committee, overseeing HR, Training & Knowledge Management, Corporate Services, and Compliance teams. His role will focus on designing and executing a people and talent strategy aligned with Acuity's business goals.

Narasimhan's appointment underscores Acuity's strategic efforts to support business growth through a global HR strategy, including talent acquisition and employee engagement. He is tasked with fostering a workplace culture that is both efficient and inspiring, alongside spearheading Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives to enhance social impact.

Bringing 25 years of leadership experience from State Street, Narasimhan is expected to drive Acuity's HR processes across 16 locations worldwide. His previous roles involved strategic HR transformations and managing a diverse workforce of 25,000 employees across multiple global regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

