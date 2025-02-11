Train Shunting Mishap in Cooch Behar: Passengers Injured
Two passengers sustained minor injuries during a train shunting at Bamanhat railway station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. The incident, caused by rough shunting, occurred during the locomotive reversal of the Bamanhat-Alipurduar passenger train. The injured passengers received first aid and an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5,000 each.
In a mishap at Bamanhat railway station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, two passengers sustained minor injuries during a train shunting process, officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway reported.
The incident, which took place around 9 am during the locomotive reversal of the Bamanhat-Alipurduar passenger train, resulted in a sudden jerk due to rough handling.
The injured passengers received immediate medical attention at a local hospital and were compensated with Rs 5,000 each. Authorities have announced that departmental action will be taken against the responsible shunting staff.
