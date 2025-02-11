Left Menu

Train Shunting Mishap in Cooch Behar: Passengers Injured

Two passengers sustained minor injuries during a train shunting at Bamanhat railway station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. The incident, caused by rough shunting, occurred during the locomotive reversal of the Bamanhat-Alipurduar passenger train. The injured passengers received first aid and an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5,000 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:24 IST
Train Shunting Mishap in Cooch Behar: Passengers Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a mishap at Bamanhat railway station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, two passengers sustained minor injuries during a train shunting process, officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway reported.

The incident, which took place around 9 am during the locomotive reversal of the Bamanhat-Alipurduar passenger train, resulted in a sudden jerk due to rough handling.

The injured passengers received immediate medical attention at a local hospital and were compensated with Rs 5,000 each. Authorities have announced that departmental action will be taken against the responsible shunting staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025