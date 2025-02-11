IDB Governors Convene in Tela, Honduras to Advance Regional Growth and Integration

Tela, Honduras hosted the 38th Meeting of Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) governors from Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic on February 10, 2024. The gathering brought together finance and economy ministers from the region as a precursor to the Annual Meetings of the IDB and IDB Invest, scheduled for March 26-30 in Chile.

IDB President Ilan Goldfajn led the sessions, accompanied by senior management and experts, to assess the current regional landscape, identify key challenges, and explore potential policy responses. The discussions highlighted the resilience of Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, which have outpaced the average growth rates of Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024, strengthening their post-pandemic recovery. This robust performance has opened new avenues to enhance regional integration and competitiveness.

América en el Centro Program Updates

The meeting provided updates on the "América en el Centro" program, established at the governors' request. The program focuses on three core pillars:

Productivity and Economic Integration: Strategies to boost cross-border trade, streamline regulations, and foster economic collaboration across the region. Climate Adaptation and Resilience: A comprehensive package was discussed to enhance disaster-risk management, addressing the increasing vulnerability to climate-related challenges. Social Development for Young People: Initiatives aimed at improving education, vocational training, and employment opportunities for the youth.

Progress on the IDBImpact+ Agenda

The IDB executive team showcased advancements in the IDBImpact+ agenda, designed to amplify the Bank’s influence in reducing poverty, combating climate change, and promoting sustainable growth. Central to this agenda are reforms that increase the Bank's financing capacity. Eleven key initiatives under IDBImpact+ will be unveiled at the upcoming Annual Meetings in Chile.

President Goldfajn’s Closing Remarks

In his concluding speech, President Goldfajn emphasized the IDB’s longstanding partnership with Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic. "The IDB has been a staunch partner for Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic for decades, supporting their resilience and growth. By consulting with finance ministers, we have gained insight into how initiatives like América en el Centro can boost growth and regional integration and, more broadly, how our IDBImpact+ reforms can expand the scope and impact of our work, as we strengthen our financing capacity to reduce poverty, address climate change, and promote sustainable development."

Impact on Regional Development

The collaborative efforts of the IDB, IDB Invest, and IDB Lab have positively impacted millions of lives in Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic in recent years:

Education: 2.3 million students benefited from improved early childhood development, schooling, and quality education programs.

2.3 million students benefited from improved early childhood development, schooling, and quality education programs. Health: Over 15 million people gained access to enhanced health and nutrition services.

Over 15 million people gained access to enhanced health and nutrition services. Water and Sanitation: 3.2 million households now have better access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

2024 Achievements and Initiatives

In 2024, IDB Invest played a pivotal role in supporting investments and mobilizing private resources in sectors such as trade and supply-chain finance, resilient infrastructure, diversified energy, digital connectivity, and sustainable tourism. Additionally, IDB Invest issued a thematic bond to fund social projects and bolstered production systems and employment opportunities.

IDB Lab concentrated on promoting financial inclusion for vulnerable populations, advancing the digitalization of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and enhancing productivity through technology. The Lab also targeted emerging markets, including the "silver economy," to address the needs of the region's aging population.

The outcomes of this meeting and the initiatives discussed are set to further drive sustainable development, economic integration, and resilience across Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic, paving the way for a more prosperous and unified region.