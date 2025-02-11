Adani & DRDO Launch Advanced Counter-Drone System at Aero India 2025

Adani Defence & Aerospace, in a collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), introduced the Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India 2025, marking a significant milestone in India's defence advancement. The unveiling, attended by prominent DRDO figures and industry partners, highlights India's dedication to fortifying its indigenous defence technologies.

This cutting-edge system is a notable advancement in combatting evolving aerial threats, particularly as drones become more prevalent in warfare scenarios. Designed with state-of-the-art technology, the Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System ensures optimal defence preparedness with long-range capabilities, precision, and agility.

The system incorporates innovative features such as a high-energy laser system for precision targeting, a 7.62 mm gun for engaging aerial threats, and advanced radar and sensor technologies, providing comprehensive protection against drones within a 10-km range. The integration of these technologies into a single, mobile platform offers rapid response and flexibility, making it a strategic asset for India's defence infrastructure.

