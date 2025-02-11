Stone Pelting Incident Disrupts Swatantrata Senani Express

Two individuals have been detained following an incident of stone pelting at Bihar's Madhubani railway station, as per railway officials. The disruption occurred when passengers attempted to access an air-conditioned coach that was locked from inside due to overcrowding during the Maha Kumbh Mela rush.

The incident took place late on Monday night when the Delhi-bound Swatantrata Senani Express arrived at Madhubani station, according to Samastipur Divisional Railway Manager Vinay Shrivastava. Passengers, unable to board general and sleeper coaches due to high occupancy, were further agitated by the locked doors of the air-conditioned compartment.

The agitated crowd resorted to hurling stones, damaging the coach's windows. The Railway Protection Force quickly intervened to diffuse the situation. At Samastipur station, passengers lodged complaints that led to the arrest of two individuals accused of unruly behavior. The railway authorities provided refreshments to calm pacified passengers before the train departed. The Maha Kumbh Mela concludes on February 26.

