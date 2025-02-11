Left Menu

India's Startup Boom: 10 Lakh Dream for the Next Decade

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism that government-registered startups will rise to 10 lakh over the next decade, driven by initiatives like Startup India. Currently, India hosts 1.57 lakh startups, marking significant growth since 2016. India-Israel collaborations also aim to boost trade and investment opportunities.

  Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has projected a substantial increase in India's government-registered startups, aiming for 10 lakh over the next decade. This ambitious goal is supported by the government's initiatives to bolster the startup ecosystem, including the Startup India program, which began in 2016.

The Startup India initiative provides tax and non-tax incentives to eligible entities, underlining India's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to innovation. Ministers from both countries are encouraging collaborations to enhance trade and investment ties.

India's rapid growth in its startup ecosystem has caught global attention. The recent India-Israel Business Forum highlighted the mutual interests in enhancing economic cooperation, promoting technology exchange, and expanding investment opportunities between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

