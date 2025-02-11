Optimistic Future: Startups Set for Public Debut in 2025

Several high-quality startups are projected to go public in 2025, according to a report from venture debt firm InnoVen Capital, despite ongoing global challenges. The anticipated improvement in the funding environment this year is expected to fuel this growth.

The report highlights that 47 percent of surveyed startup founders expect increased hiring activity in the coming year. Favorable fundraising experiences in 2024 were reported by 63 percent of those who attempted, while optimism for a stronger funding atmosphere in 2025 is shared by 79 percent of founders.

Challenges persist in achieving gender diversity within leadership roles, with 83 percent of companies having less than 20 percent women leaders. Nevertheless, a significant impact from AI on business models, especially in fintech and enterprise sectors, is anticipated over the next few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)