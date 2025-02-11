Government Extends Oilseed Procurement: A Boost for Farmers

In a move to support the farming community, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the extension of procurement periods for groundnut and soybean in four states. This initiative aims to provide farmers with better price realization and demonstrates the government's dedication to advancing agricultural welfare.

For soybean, the procurement timeframe has been extended by 24 days in Maharashtra and 15 days in Telangana. Groundnut procurement is now extended by 25 days in Karnataka and 6 days in Gujarat. These extensions are projected to afford oilseed farmers greater market access and price stability while boosting their economic returns. Recent data shows nearly 20 LMT of soybeans and over 15 LMT of groundnuts have been procured, benefiting hundreds of thousands of farmers.

Minister Chouhan also declared the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) until 2025-26, which guarantees minimum support price (MSP) procurement for pulses and oilseeds. This will significantly impact domestic production and reduce India's dependency on imports. The government reaffirmed its commitment to secure 100% procurement of tur, masoor, and urad for the next four years, underscoring India's path towards self-sufficiency in pulses.

