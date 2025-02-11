Market Tumbles Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

In a turbulent session, Indian stock markets faced significant declines on Tuesday, driven by the looming shadow of US President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Investor sentiment was further dampened by ongoing outflows of foreign portfolios from India, contributing to a global market tremor.

The Sensex plummeted, closing at 76,293.60 points, a drop of 1,018.20 points or 1.32%, while the Nifty closed at 23,071.80 points, down 309.80 points or 1.32%. According to NSE data, all sectoral indices reflected the bearish trend, ending the day deep in the red.

The chronic challenges of weak domestic economic growth and persistent foreign investor sell-offs have continued to impact the market. Despite the Reserve Bank of India's recent repo rate cut, volatility remains high, with impending trade wars posing further threats. Analysts, such as VLA Ambala, a SEBI Registered Research Analyst, suggest that investors should focus on hedging and diversification strategies to navigate potential market disruptions and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

In contrast to the market's recent struggles, 2023 marked a year of cumulative gains for Sensex and Nifty, each rising by 16-17%. However, 2024 has presented unique challenges, including weak GDP growth and foreign fund outflows, stalling previous momentum. As market participants look ahead to the continuation of this week, all eyes are on retail and wholesale inflation rates as potential indicators for future market actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)