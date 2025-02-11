Left Menu

Traffic Snag Penalties: Noida's New Strategy to Ease Expressway Congestion

Traffic Police in Noida are imposing penalties on commercial vehicles that disrupt traffic flow on the Noida Expressway due to breakdowns. The initiative aims to encourage vehicle checks and reduce traffic issues. The move has sparked mixed reactions from local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Noida Traffic Police are stepping up measures to alleviate congestion on the Noida Expressway by issuing 'challans' to commercial vehicles that break down and hinder traffic flow. The penalties, starting at Rs 5000, target unforeseen stoppages like flat tires under section 201 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988.

Lakhan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), explained that the initiative is intended to raise awareness among commercial vehicle owners on maintaining their vehicles to prevent traffic snarls. The police have identified hotspots such as the DND Flyover and Prerna Stahl, where these issues frequently arise.

The campaign has already resulted in the seizure of 22 vehicles and issuance of 210 challans in the past week. While some residents like Krishna Kumar Sharma support the move as a means to reduce unwanted disruptions, others like Anil Kumar Chetiwal argue that emergencies should be exempt from fines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

