India Welcomes Investors with Open Arms and Predictable Policies
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India prioritizes attracting investors by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and fostering a stable policy environment. Speaking at Invest Karnataka-2025, he highlighted India's commitment to sustainable economic development driven by the private sector, emphasizing Karnataka as a prime investment destination.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to welcoming investors with clear and predictable policies, moving away from bureaucratic obstacles. He spoke at the Invest Karnataka-2025 event, asserting that India adopts a red-carpet approach for businesses seeking opportunities in the country.
Singh emphasized the broad consensus across governance levels in India to support sustainable, market-led economic development, with the private sector at the helm. He praised Karnataka for offering excellent infrastructure and a skilled workforce, making it an ideal investment hub.
Key figures such as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and corporate leaders like Anand Mahindra and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw attended the event, underlining the state's appeal as a top investment destination.
