Keystone Realtors Faces Profit Decline Amidst Real Estate Challenges

Keystone Realtors Ltd reported a significant decline in its net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. Profits fell to Rs 15.07 crore from Rs 30.22 crore the previous year. The company's total income also decreased. Keystone, a leading real estate developer, continues to expand its project portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Keystone Realtors Ltd announced a sharp decline in their net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, amounting to Rs 15.07 crore, a stark drop from Rs 30.22 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's total income also experienced a downturn, falling to Rs 485.82 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, compared to Rs 533.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, as stated in their regulatory filing.

Established in 1995, Keystone Realtors has emerged as a prominent real estate developer with a notable project portfolio across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, emphasizing their commitment to delivering projects across diverse price points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

