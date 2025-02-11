Karnataka: A Beacon for Future-Ready Investments

In a bold move to attract global investments, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the state's Industrial Policy 2025-30, projecting a 12 percent annual growth in manufacturing and aiming for Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments by 2030.

Speaking at the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit, the Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka's unparalleled infrastructure and skilled workforce as driving forces behind the state's ambition to become a global leader in sustainable growth.

From advanced industries like IT and aerospace to innovations in renewable energy, Karnataka is setting new benchmarks in industrial development. With initiatives like ELEVATE 100 and Beyond Bengaluru, the state is fostering growth beyond urban centers, ensuring balanced economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)