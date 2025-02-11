Left Menu

Karnataka: A Beacon for Future-Ready Investments

Karnataka is emerging as the premier destination for investments, focusing on a robust growth plan under the Industrial Policy 2025-30. With its strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and sustainable practices, the state aims to foster innovation and create significant employment opportunities, establishing itself as a leading global hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to attract global investments, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the state's Industrial Policy 2025-30, projecting a 12 percent annual growth in manufacturing and aiming for Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments by 2030.

Speaking at the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit, the Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka's unparalleled infrastructure and skilled workforce as driving forces behind the state's ambition to become a global leader in sustainable growth.

From advanced industries like IT and aerospace to innovations in renewable energy, Karnataka is setting new benchmarks in industrial development. With initiatives like ELEVATE 100 and Beyond Bengaluru, the state is fostering growth beyond urban centers, ensuring balanced economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

