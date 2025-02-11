Madhya Pradesh Sets Stage for Investment Boom with New Policy Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh is aiming for a significant economic boost, courtesy of a series of policy initiatives rolled out by the BJP government. These initiatives are designed to attract investment across various sectors, with the state targeting an industrial GDP increase from Rs 2.9 lakh crore in FY 2023-24 to Rs 6 lakh crore by 2030.

The new measures, announced in a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, highlight multi-sectoral incentives. These encompass manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, and tourism, further enhancing Madhya Pradesh's appeal as an investor-friendly environment.

The policies also focus on sustainability, offering financial support for green industrialization and renewable energy projects. Upcoming strategic hubs will cater to solar, wind, and green hydrogen investments, aiming to position Madhya Pradesh as a leader in sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)