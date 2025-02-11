U.S. Airlines Push Back Against Compensation Review
Major U.S. airlines, represented by Airlines for America, have requested the U.S. Transportation Department to cease a review that might enforce passenger compensations for flight disruptions. This policy, already in place in Europe and Canada, is seen by the airlines as unnecessary.
In a significant move, major U.S. airlines have called on the Department of Transportation to halt a review concerning passenger compensations for flight disruptions, initiated by the Biden administration.
The appeal was made by Airlines for America, a trade association representing prominent American carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines. The group has argued that such incentives are redundant for ensuring quality service.
The review in question was launched to gauge public opinion on whether U.S. airlines should emulate European and Canadian practices, which mandate cash compensations for carrier-caused disruptions.
