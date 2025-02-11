Tourist Bus Mishap in Himachal

A tourist bus carrying 22 passengers from Shimla met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh, injuring 15 individuals, officials reported.

The mishap occurred when the bus collided with a culvert and overturned into a ditch. Local residents and police quickly sprang into action, rescuing the injured and transporting them to a Community Health Centre in Jaisinghpur.

One passenger, who sustained serious injuries, was transferred to a Medical College in Sultanpur for specialized care. According to Dr. OP Chaudhary, the Chief Medical Officer, all injured passengers are currently out of danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)