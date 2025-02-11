Tourist Bus Mishap in Himachal
A tourist bus from Shimla overturned, injuring 15 individuals in Himachal Pradesh. The vehicle, carrying 22 passengers, hit a culvert before overturning. Locals and police promptly rescued the injured, sending them to a nearby Health Centre. One severely injured person was referred for advanced medical care.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A tourist bus carrying 22 passengers from Shimla met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh, injuring 15 individuals, officials reported.
The mishap occurred when the bus collided with a culvert and overturned into a ditch. Local residents and police quickly sprang into action, rescuing the injured and transporting them to a Community Health Centre in Jaisinghpur.
One passenger, who sustained serious injuries, was transferred to a Medical College in Sultanpur for specialized care. According to Dr. OP Chaudhary, the Chief Medical Officer, all injured passengers are currently out of danger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement