Tourist Bus Mishap in Himachal

A tourist bus from Shimla overturned, injuring 15 individuals in Himachal Pradesh. The vehicle, carrying 22 passengers, hit a culvert before overturning. Locals and police promptly rescued the injured, sending them to a nearby Health Centre. One severely injured person was referred for advanced medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tourist bus carrying 22 passengers from Shimla met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh, injuring 15 individuals, officials reported.

The mishap occurred when the bus collided with a culvert and overturned into a ditch. Local residents and police quickly sprang into action, rescuing the injured and transporting them to a Community Health Centre in Jaisinghpur.

One passenger, who sustained serious injuries, was transferred to a Medical College in Sultanpur for specialized care. According to Dr. OP Chaudhary, the Chief Medical Officer, all injured passengers are currently out of danger.

