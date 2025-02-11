Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup: Key Exits at Peak XV

Two prominent managing partners, Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand, have resigned from Peak XV, formerly Sequoia India. Lakhani departs after 17 years, citing personal reasons and a desire for new challenges, while Anand plans to launch his own venture after a break. Rajan Anandan now leads the firm.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:31 IST
Two notable managing partners at Peak XV, formerly Sequoia India, have announced their resignations. Shailesh Lakhani, after a 17-year stint, and Abheek Anand, with 12 years at the firm, have decided to depart, each for different reasons. Lakhani, in particular, cited personal motivations and a desire to explore new endeavors.

Lakhani expressed his intention to take a break, invest more time in his family, and seek new professional challenges, while Anand plans to start his own venture following a period of reconnection with loved ones. Lakhani and Anand played significant roles in several high-profile investments during their tenures at Peak XV.

As the firm navigates this leadership shakeup, Rajan Anandan is set to guide the company as its managing director, amidst several other recent senior-level departures. The firm has observed multiple executives leaving for new ventures, including former CMO Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav and strategic development lead Piyush Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

