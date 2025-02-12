Merck's Strategic Move: Advanced Talks to Acquire SpringWorks Therapeutics

Merck KGaA, a leading German healthcare and technology company, is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire SpringWorks Therapeutics, a U.S.-based drugmaker focusing on cancer and rare diseases.

This potential acquisition, reported by Reuters, comes as Merck aims to enhance its cancer treatment offerings, following recent challenges in its drug development efforts. Although no legally binding agreement has been reached, SpringWorks' stock saw a significant rise, reflecting market anticipation.

The move highlights the revived momentum in the U.S. healthcare sector, with notable deals like Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapeutics. If successful, this deal would mark a significant step for Merck's growth strategy in biotechnology.

(With inputs from agencies.)