Chilly Weather and Tariffs: A Double Whammy for US Retail Sales

US retail sales experienced a significant downturn last month, primarily due to harsh weather conditions that kept many Americans at home, affecting sales across numerous sectors, notably car dealerships.

The Commerce Department reported a 0.9 percent drop in retail sales for January, a stark contrast to the previous months of healthy gains, marking the largest decline since last January. While general merchandise stores saw a sales increase, online retailers and auto dealers weren't as fortunate, suffering considerable losses.

Amidst stable job and wage growth, inflation continued its upward trend, straining consumer purchasing power. Additionally, President Trump's tariff strategy threatens to compound pricing pressures, intensifying challenges for both retailers and consumers.

