Chilly Weather and Tariffs: A Double Whammy for US Retail Sales

US retail sales saw a sharp decline in January, attributed to harsh weather and potential tariff impacts. The unexpectedly significant drop, driven by lower consumer confidence and increased inflation, was evident across various sectors, despite steady employment and wage growth. Tariff threats loom, possibly adding further strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:49 IST
Chilly Weather and Tariffs: A Double Whammy for US Retail Sales
US retail sales experienced a significant downturn last month, primarily due to harsh weather conditions that kept many Americans at home, affecting sales across numerous sectors, notably car dealerships.

The Commerce Department reported a 0.9 percent drop in retail sales for January, a stark contrast to the previous months of healthy gains, marking the largest decline since last January. While general merchandise stores saw a sales increase, online retailers and auto dealers weren't as fortunate, suffering considerable losses.

Amidst stable job and wage growth, inflation continued its upward trend, straining consumer purchasing power. Additionally, President Trump's tariff strategy threatens to compound pricing pressures, intensifying challenges for both retailers and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

