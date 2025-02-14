Left Menu

BSNL's Triumphant Return to Profitability After 17 Years

BSNL has returned to profitability for the first time in 17 years, posting a net profit of Rs 262 crore for the December quarter. The telecom company, focused on expanding its services and subscriber base, showed significant growth across mobility, FTTH, and leased line services, as well as cost optimizations.

  • Country:
  • India

BSNL has achieved a significant milestone by recording a net profit of Rs 262 crore in the December quarter, marking its first profitable quarter in 17 years.

Under Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's guidance, the state-owned telecom company has focused on expanding its service offerings, including mobility, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), and leased line services.

Subscriber numbers rose to 9 crore in December from 8.4 crore in June. The company's transformation is further highlighted by reductions in finance costs and overall expenditure, resulting in a decline in losses by over Rs 1,800 crore compared to last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

