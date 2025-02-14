BSNL's Triumphant Return to Profitability After 17 Years

BSNL has achieved a significant milestone by recording a net profit of Rs 262 crore in the December quarter, marking its first profitable quarter in 17 years.

Under Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's guidance, the state-owned telecom company has focused on expanding its service offerings, including mobility, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), and leased line services.

Subscriber numbers rose to 9 crore in December from 8.4 crore in June. The company's transformation is further highlighted by reductions in finance costs and overall expenditure, resulting in a decline in losses by over Rs 1,800 crore compared to last year.

