Tragic Incident Highlights Urgent Need for Washroom Facilities for Women Loco Pilots

A tragic incident in West Bengal's Malda division saw a woman loco pilot lose her life after being struck by a speeding train. The fatal accident occurred when the victim was returning from a washroom break, highlighting the critical lack of facilities for loco pilots.

The locomotive drivers' unions have strongly condemned the rail administration's failure to provide washroom facilities within locomotive engines. Currently, many loco pilots are forced to navigate unsafe conditions, such as crossing railway tracks, just to access basic amenities.

This case has reignited calls for the rail administration to take immediate steps towards improving onboard facilities, particularly in ensuring the safety of female employees. The absence of these facilities has led to unsafe working conditions and numerous health issues for women loco pilots.

(With inputs from agencies.)