Market Watch: Volatility Amid Tariff Talks and Retail Sales Decline
Wall Street remains on edge amid ongoing tariff talks and economic data releases. While major indexes achieved gains, investor sentiment is cautious due to recent economic announcements and U.S. tariff plans. Sectors like energy led gains, with company movements such as Airbnb's stock rise grabbing attention.
Wall Street experienced a mixed trading session as investors digested recent tariff news and economic data releases. The market remained anxious about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs, which could significantly impact global trade dynamics.
Despite this uncertainty, energy stocks led gains, with major benchmarks like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing modestly. Indicator movements were noticeable, with January's retail sales declining more than forecast and a favorable producer prices report in January boosting sentiment.
Individual stock performances drew attention, with Airbnb's shares soaring after strong quarterly results. Meanwhile, DaVita shares fell after underwhelming earnings forecasts. This volatility came as the Fed's policy outlook became clearer, with traders anticipating interest rate cuts later in the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- tariffs
- stock market
- Nasdaq
- S&P 500
- Dow Jones
- retail sales
- Airbnb
- DaVita
- energy stocks
ALSO READ
Market Rebound: Tech Stocks Boost S&P 500 and Nasdaq Amid Earnings Reports
Indian Auto Retail Sales See Steady Growth Amid Challenges
Nvidia Leads as S&P 500 Edges Closer to Record Highs Amid Market Volatility
Market Uncertainty: Mixed Fortunes for S&P 500 Amidst Trade Tensions and Fed Stance
Chilly Weather and Tariffs: A Double Whammy for US Retail Sales