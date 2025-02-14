Market Watch: Volatility Amid Tariff Talks and Retail Sales Decline

Wall Street experienced a mixed trading session as investors digested recent tariff news and economic data releases. The market remained anxious about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs, which could significantly impact global trade dynamics.

Despite this uncertainty, energy stocks led gains, with major benchmarks like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing modestly. Indicator movements were noticeable, with January's retail sales declining more than forecast and a favorable producer prices report in January boosting sentiment.

Individual stock performances drew attention, with Airbnb's shares soaring after strong quarterly results. Meanwhile, DaVita shares fell after underwhelming earnings forecasts. This volatility came as the Fed's policy outlook became clearer, with traders anticipating interest rate cuts later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)