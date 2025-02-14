Left Menu

Market Watch: Volatility Amid Tariff Talks and Retail Sales Decline

Wall Street remains on edge amid ongoing tariff talks and economic data releases. While major indexes achieved gains, investor sentiment is cautious due to recent economic announcements and U.S. tariff plans. Sectors like energy led gains, with company movements such as Airbnb's stock rise grabbing attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:37 IST
Market Watch: Volatility Amid Tariff Talks and Retail Sales Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a mixed trading session as investors digested recent tariff news and economic data releases. The market remained anxious about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs, which could significantly impact global trade dynamics.

Despite this uncertainty, energy stocks led gains, with major benchmarks like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing modestly. Indicator movements were noticeable, with January's retail sales declining more than forecast and a favorable producer prices report in January boosting sentiment.

Individual stock performances drew attention, with Airbnb's shares soaring after strong quarterly results. Meanwhile, DaVita shares fell after underwhelming earnings forecasts. This volatility came as the Fed's policy outlook became clearer, with traders anticipating interest rate cuts later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025